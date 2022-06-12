Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 64,647 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $5,484,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.