HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.21

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 13837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21.
About HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP)
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
