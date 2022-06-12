HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.21

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 13837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.21.

HashiCorp ( NYSE:HCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $96.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

