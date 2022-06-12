HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $197.02

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $197.02 and last traded at $198.42, with a volume of 4976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.71.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 108,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 34.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3,036.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $278,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

