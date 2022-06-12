Head to Head Analysis: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) versus Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD)

Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

57.4% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and Inter Parfums’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A Inter Parfums $879.52 million 2.54 $87.41 million $2.97 23.67

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -2.95% Inter Parfums 10.20% 12.74% 8.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Waldencast Acquisition and Inter Parfums, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inter Parfums has a consensus price target of $118.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.35%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Waldencast Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waldencast Acquisition (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, babe, Dunhill, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, French Connection, and Ungaro brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.