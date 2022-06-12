Head-To-Head Analysis: MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inhibitor Therapeutics and MaxCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -309.40% MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and MaxCyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$300,000.00 N/A N/A MaxCyte $33.89 million 11.72 -$19.08 million ($0.17) -23.00

Inhibitor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxCyte.

Summary

MaxCyte beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

