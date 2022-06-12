Head-To-Head Comparison: PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PetroQuest Energy alerts:

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Whiting Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Whiting Petroleum $1.53 billion 2.54 $427.91 million $9.82 10.11

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whiting Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and Whiting Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting Petroleum 0 2 4 0 2.67

Whiting Petroleum has a consensus target price of $100.83, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Whiting Petroleum 22.33% 42.37% 25.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats PetroQuest Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy (Get Rating)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 539,900 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 326.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroQuest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroQuest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.