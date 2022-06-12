Head to Head Contrast: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp 41.84% 14.96% 1.53%

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and PacWest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.60 $3.74 billion N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 2.51 $606.96 million $4.84 5.96

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intesa Sanpaolo and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64 PacWest Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00

Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus price target of $2.69, suggesting a potential downside of 76.75%. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $51.14, suggesting a potential upside of 77.15%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of February 1, 2022, it operated through 69 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

