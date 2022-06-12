Head to Head Contrast: MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) versus Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Graphite Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiNK Therapeutics $690,000.00 79.28 -$30.21 million N/A N/A Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$70.76 million ($4.56) -0.53

MiNK Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio.

Profitability

This table compares MiNK Therapeutics and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiNK Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Graphite Bio N/A -20.17% -19.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MiNK Therapeutics and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiNK Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Graphite Bio 0 2 4 0 2.67

MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,188.34%. Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 643.80%. Given MiNK Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MiNK Therapeutics is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of MiNK Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiNK Therapeutics beats Graphite Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiNK Therapeutics (Get Rating)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was formerly known as AgenTus Therapeutics, Inc. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

