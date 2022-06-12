Head-To-Head Survey: i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) versus Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals -4.87% 8.01% 3.24% Emerald -17.40% N/A -0.03%

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for i3 Verticals and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 1 3 1 3.00 Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A

i3 Verticals currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.66%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Emerald.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares i3 Verticals and Emerald’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $224.12 million 3.34 -$4.46 million ($0.64) -36.28 Emerald $145.50 million 1.86 -$78.10 million ($1.17) -3.29

i3 Verticals has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Emerald on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Emerald Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

