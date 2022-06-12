Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $35.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $295,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HCAT opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.19. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.50.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
