Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $35.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $131,033.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $295,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCAT opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.19. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

