Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

