Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives GBX 186.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.40 ($2.34).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 210 ($2.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

HOC opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.41) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 60.86 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 162.47 ($2.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of £578.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.80.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

