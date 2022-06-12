Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

