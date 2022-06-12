Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Critical Comparison

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -31.44% Honest -15.94% -27.61% -18.07%

54.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of Honest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.76 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Honest $318.64 million 0.83 -$38.68 million ($0.49) -5.88

Honest has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boxed and Honest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Honest 1 4 3 0 2.25

Boxed presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 512.24%. Honest has a consensus price target of $9.16, suggesting a potential upside of 217.93%. Given Boxed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Honest.

Summary

Honest beats Boxed on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

