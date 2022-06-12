Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Receives $225.93 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. American Trust increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 41,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, ESG Planning acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $186.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average is $195.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

