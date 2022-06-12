Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth $7,534,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $4,621,830.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,402.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 579,311 shares of company stock valued at $61,874,135. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $85.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

