Insider Buying: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Acquires $200,500.00 in Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,263,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,335,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Sang Young Lee purchased 6,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,080.00.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $293.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.78.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 79.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 29.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 270,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 60,892 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

