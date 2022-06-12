Insider Selling: Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Sells $364,310.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $334.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $334.44 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.56.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 489,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,447,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.