Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $558.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $562.56.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.52. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

