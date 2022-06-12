Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $558.84 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $562.56.
INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.52. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
