Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

PTF opened at $116.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $107.92 and a twelve month high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

