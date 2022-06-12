Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Up to $18.06

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.06, but opened at $18.45. Invesco shares last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 19,856 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,731,607 shares of company stock worth $129,776,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

