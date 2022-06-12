Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.33

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 30241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

