InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) vs. Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Critical Analysis

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) and Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Invo Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.90 million ($7.69) -0.57 Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 316.15 -$3.08 million N/A N/A

Invo Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Invo Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -53.04% -46.05% Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InVivo Therapeutics and Invo Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

InVivo Therapeutics beats Invo Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

