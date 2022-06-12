IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.32

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.47. IonQ shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 49,768 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $2,817,169.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,306,693 shares in the company, valued at $148,632,815.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,969,482 shares of company stock worth $14,265,378 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

