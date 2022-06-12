Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,302 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.81% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $91,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.75 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,687. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

