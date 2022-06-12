iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $118.37

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $118.37 and last traded at $118.41, with a volume of 22420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.01.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

