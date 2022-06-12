iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Up to $32.72

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $33.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 860,733 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $600,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,282,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,312,000 after purchasing an additional 634,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

