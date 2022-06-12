iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Up to $32.72

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.72, but opened at $33.46. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 860,733 shares.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15.
iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXI)
iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.
