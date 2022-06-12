iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.98

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 40 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOK. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 85,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

