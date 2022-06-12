iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.44

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $101.44 and last traded at $101.55, with a volume of 48163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

