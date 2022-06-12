iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.70

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $56.70 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

