iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $79.51

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.51 and last traded at $79.74, with a volume of 2126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.97.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 283,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

