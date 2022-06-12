iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.76

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.76 and last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 327932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,529,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 66,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,316,000 after buying an additional 28,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

