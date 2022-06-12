iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $87.71

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.71 and last traded at $87.94, with a volume of 88431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.71.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.27.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,126,000 after buying an additional 3,303,457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7,540.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,115,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after buying an additional 1,100,705 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after buying an additional 711,096 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,446,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,466,000.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.