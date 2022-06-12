iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS REM opened at $28.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49.

