iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URTH opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $109.65 and a 52-week high of $136.75.

