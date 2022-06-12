Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.39

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 3498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz bought 500,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 201,005 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 717,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,626,711 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

