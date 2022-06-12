John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $337.52 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.97 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

