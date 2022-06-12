JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after buying an additional 1,684,533 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after buying an additional 962,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after buying an additional 1,236,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,135,000 after buying an additional 92,403 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22.

