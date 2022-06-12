Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $7.04. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 33,890 shares traded.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
