Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.73

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.73 and last traded at C$17.74, with a volume of 41627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.03.

Several research firms recently commented on KMP.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.75 to C$23.75 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.58.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.13%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.