Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.77

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 9189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.