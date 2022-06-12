Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.77

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 9189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.