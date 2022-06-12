La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stake Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.57. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.