Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 268.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,469,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.06. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.42. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.