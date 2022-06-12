Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $5.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.54.

LLNW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $33,347.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

