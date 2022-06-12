LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives $8.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LVOX shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in LiveVox by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LiveVox by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVOX opened at $1.98 on Thursday. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.43.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveVox will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

