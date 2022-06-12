Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives C$12.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Martinrea International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC downgraded Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

MRE opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.65. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.30 million and a PE ratio of 32.26.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$990.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.5468478 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

