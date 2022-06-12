Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.39

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 3871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.
MTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $725.88 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
