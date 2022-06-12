Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.39

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 3871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

MTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Materialise alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $725.88 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,296,000 after purchasing an additional 534,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth about $6,397,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,063,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Materialise by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after purchasing an additional 141,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.