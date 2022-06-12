Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $203.60

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $203.60 and last traded at $203.60, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 576.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.86%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.