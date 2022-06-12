Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.2% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $246.44 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

