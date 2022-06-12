MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,729 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $254.88 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.68 and a 200-day moving average of $242.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

